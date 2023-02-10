Re: South Africa calls for Israel to be classified an Apartheid State

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: South Africa calls for Israel to be classified an Apartheid StateMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 10, 2023 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest “The Palesitnian struggle” is another another pawn in the corruption games these South African leaders endlessly play. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Tech war: China’s top memory chip maker YMTC slashes equipment orders amid US sanctions, market headwinds next article What to expect from Lula’s White House visit The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel is trying to win a PR battle through its fake rescue mission in Turkiye Re: A month's notice: Why Burkina Faso ordered French troops out of the country Re: Outrage over France magazine Charlie Hebdo mocking Turkiye after 2 deadly earthquakes Re: Signs of diplomatic crisis between Algeria, France over activist's flight Re: A month's notice: Why Burkina Faso ordered French troops out of the country Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email