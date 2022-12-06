Re: Sorry Mr Lapid, but you and your soldiers do need lessons in morality





Israel does not need any advice from a Hamas apologist, a former member of a Hamas government and consultant to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Hamas purposely commits double war crimes shooting missiles from civilian areas in Gaza at Israeli civilians in Israel. Hamas endangers, and kills Gazan civilians, with its rockets. In 2021 19 Gazans were killed by Hamas rockets. Hamas by embedding their military assets in civilian areas are responsible for Gazan deaths when Israel targets Hamas infrastructure and fighters dug beneath civilians infrastructure. Hamas has used Gazan children as suicide bombers to attack Israel positions. It has used young women as spotters, an illegal use of civilians who are shot and killed as military personnel.

Hamas trains and indoctrinates child soldiers at summer camps. Ismail Haniyeh at the closing ceremonies of one such camp praised the creation of a female child organization of suicide bombers. Hamas also used children for night time terror balloon and kite attacks into Israel. Hamas attached explosives to balloons and kites with child like characters in an attempt to kill Israeli children when picking up such as a balloon or kite.

Israel is comparison goes to great lengths to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza. It only targets military targets and not civilians. Civilians in Gaza do die who are in close proximity to Hamas infrastructure or Hamas operations. These civilians deaths are as a result of Hamas embedding themselves deep in the Urban jungle of Gaza and firing therefrom.





