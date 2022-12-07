Re: Sorry Mr Lapid, but you and your soldiers do need lessons in morality

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Sorry Mr Lapid, but you and your soldiers do need lessons in moralityMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 7, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest delusional A-Lloul, try palestinian terrorist got talent in WB or terrorsits got talent in palestinian terrorists Gaza Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Intelligent Chat Helps B2B Marketers Increase Lead Generation and… next article TOUCHDOWN: Raphael Warnock Wins Re-election to the U.S. Senate The author comredg you might also like Re: Libya accuses Greece of imposing ‘fait accompli’ on maritime border – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel will fail to Judaise occupied Jerusalem, says Sheikh Raed Salah Re: Xi's visit and the future of the Middle East: What does China want from the Arabs? Re: Migrants flee plane forced to land in Spain by fake childbirth emergency Re: Danish authorities send letters to Syria children, threatening forcible expulsion Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email