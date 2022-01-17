Re: Six Iranian revolutionary guards killed in attack in Syrian desert

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Six Iranian revolutionary guards killed in attack in Syrian desertMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 17, 2022 add comment 3 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Day started from the very good news. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hong Kong protests: student jailed for nearly 8 years for slashing police officer’s neck with box cutter next article Joe Biden’s big bet The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel: Palestinian prisoners join mass hunger strike Re: Bennett: World leaders do not ask about Palestinian issue Re: Desperate Afghan mother faced with giving up her daughter to pay off debt Re: Israel's Netanyahu discusses plea bargain in corruption trial Re: Iraqi militia hunts down Daesh militants in Baghdad Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email