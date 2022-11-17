Re: Shtayyeh acknowledged that Palestinian helped Israel to kill Arafat

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Shtayyeh acknowledged that Palestinian helped Israel to kill ArafatMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 17, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest HIV plus Terrorists IV that killed him Lol Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Italy court acquits former PM Silvio Berlusconi of bribing witness in underage prostitution case next article House Oversight Republicans Unveil Report Alleging ‘Abuse Of The Executive Branch’ By Joe Biden, Dealings With Hunter The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel admonishes Ukraine Ambassador over UN vote Re: Israel extends detention of Palestinian child Re: Israel forces arrest 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid Re: UK university excludes Palestinian staff and Palestine scholars from IHRA discussion Re: There is no alternative to the Palestinian struggle Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email