Re: Shtayyeh acknowledged that Palestinian helped Israel to kill Arafat





Yeah, because the everybody knows what the word of a Palestinian Authority official is worth.

If he didn’t actually die of AIDS or any of the plethroa of health issues he was reported to have been suffering from, it is much more likely that Arafat was killed by Palestnian/Jihadist forces, conspiring with each other–simply because Arafat had outlived his usefulness and was literally stealing billions from Palestinian coffers.

If anybody ever wants to know what the Palestinians are most guilty of, just listen to what they are accusing Israel of. That’s bound to be a major clue.





Source link