Re: Should we be worried by the possibility of a Shia civil war in Iraq?





It is all our business, ignorant one. As long as these stories are put in the face of the International community who end up having to use our tax dollars to provide humanitarian aid, refugee relief, and make places for displaced people, it is all our business. If you took care of your own it would be just your business.

In this six year period alone– “both refugees and regular migrants – between mid-2010 and mid-2016 (an estimated 53%) were Muslim. In total number, roughly 3.7 million Muslims and 3.3 million non-Muslims arrived in Europe during this period.” –Source: Pew Research Center

“In the late 20th and early 21st centuries, large numbers of Muslims immigrated to Western Europe. By 2010, an estimated 44 million Muslims were living in Europe (6%), including an estimated 19 million in the EU (3.8%)”—Source: Pew Research Center 2011





