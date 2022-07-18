Re: Shin Bet seeks exclusion from ruling to provide minimum cell space to Palestinian prisoners

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Shin Bet seeks exclusion from ruling to provide minimum cell space to Palestinian prisonersMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on July 18, 2022 add comment 34 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest There is a 3rd solution. Don’t take prisoners. No soldiers will die or be injured trying to capture them. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Top US Covid-19 adviser Anthony Fauci expects to retire by end of Joe Biden’s current term next article White House says report on Uvalde school shooting is 'devastating' and 'unacceptable' The author comredg you might also like Re: Secret money transfers from Israel to PA revealed Re: Biden proved that Israel is a US proxy in the Middle East Re: Israel strikes ‘Hamas sites’ in Gaza hours after Biden visit – Middle East Monitor Re: The world must act to restore funding to Syria to avert a humanitarian catastrophe Re: Ankara slams Liz Truss plan to send refugees to Turkiye in proposed extension of Rwanda deal Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email