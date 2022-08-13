Re: Shin Bet detains, investigates B’Tselem field researcher – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Shin Bet detains, investigates B’Tselem field researcher – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 13, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Now that’s funny Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article At least 52 people killed in Sudan flooding; thousands of homes destroyed next article Statement by President Joe Biden on Attack on Salman Rushdie The author comredg you might also like Re: Novelist Salman Rushdie attacked while on stage in New York Re: Twitter blocks prominent Palestinian academic Ramzy Baroud's account Re: Israel woman accused of spying for Iran attempts suicide Re: The US needs the Middle East’s help to achieve global stability – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel's assassination of Fatah leaders threatens Oslo Accords, rights group warns Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email