Re: Shielding Israel from criticism is not part of US strategy for combating anti-Semitism





In February 2011, during Barack Obama’s first administration, the US used its veto power to block a similar UN Security Council resolution[15][1] and settlement activity grew substantially, with the settler population increasing by at least 100,000 during Obama’s time in office.

Anti-Israel? LIAR!

And President doesn’t get to tell the ambassador how to vote.





Source link