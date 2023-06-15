Re: Shielding Israel from criticism is not part of US strategy for combating anti-Semitism





Permanent Apartheid In Palestine

““The Israeli government is at it again, actively discussing the construction of thousands of illegal settlement units as part of a massive settlement expansion scheme known as E1.

Though Israeli construction in the East Jerusalem area has supposedly been halted under international pressure, the Israeli government has found ways to keep the plan alive.

It did so through constant expansion of the various settlements in the name of ‘natural expansion’, confiscation of Palestinian land and the ruthless yet routine demolition of Palestinian homes.

But why does Washington, Israel’s main defender and benefactor, oppose, at least verbally, the construction in E1 while turning a blind eye to illegal construction throughout the West Bank?

The answer lies in the fact that E1 will further expand the Jerusalem municipal boundaries, minimize any Palestinian demographic presence in the city (from the current 42 percent to about 20 percent), and prejudice any political solution that includes East Jerusalem.

East Jerusalem is a Palestinian city occupied by Israel during the June 1967 war. It is recognized by the United Nations and international law as part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Israel should have neither legal rights nor jurisdiction there.

Washington, which rarely cares about the rights of Palestinians, is concerned that, without East Jerusalem as part of the political equation, any discussion of a ‘two-state solution’ will become forever obsolete.

In other words, the US is more worried about the political, not territorial, consequences of the Israeli decision. Indeed, the US’ entire political program in Palestine and Israel is situated within the two-state solution template. Without it, Washington’s role would cease to serve any purpose.

This is precisely why US Secretary of State **Antony Blinken criticized Israeli settlements during his speech to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) on June 5.“

Ramzy Baroud

Mintpressnews

June 15, 2023

**American Zionist Jew





