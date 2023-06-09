Re: Shielding Israel from criticism is not part of US strategy for combating anti-Semitism

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Shielding Israel from criticism is not part of US strategy for combating anti-SemitismMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 9, 2023 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest “You people”?ha ha ha Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article EU’s ‘de-risking’ plan for China meets resistance from some members next article Donald Trump indicted: Hillary Clinton mocks former president in 'light of recent news' The author comredg you might also like Re: UN probes Israel's expulsion of French-Palestinian rights lawyer Salah Hamouri Re: Guterres: 'UNRWA on verge of financial collapse' Re: The US' double standards towards Iran and Israel Re: Algeria seeks compensation for damage caused by France colonisation Re: Saudi FM: Saudi-Israel normalisation without two-state solution has limited benefits Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email