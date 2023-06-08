Re: Shielding Israel from criticism is not part of US strategy for combating anti-Semitism

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Shielding Israel from criticism is not part of US strategy for combating anti-SemitismMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 8, 2023 add comment 12 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Asked & answered. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article INTELITY to Showcase Platform Updates at HITEC Toronto 2023 next article 'Full sprint' may not be enough to meet White House cancer goals The author comredg you might also like Re: US would provide nearly $150m in aid for areas in Syria and Iraq – Blinken Re: The UN's plan to cease food aid in Gaza will cause thousands of job losses, increase poverty Re: The UN's plan to cease food aid in Gaza will cause thousands of job losses, increase poverty Re: Israel to approve law requiring new settlers to wait a year before receiving passport Re: Turkiye lira drops 7%, signalling move towards free market Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email