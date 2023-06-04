close
Re: Shielding Israel from criticism is not part of US strategy for combating anti-Semitism

“ The Palestinian people (Arabic: الشعب الفلسطيني, ash-sha’ab il-filastini) are an Arabic-speaking people with family origins in the region of Palestine. Since 1964, they have been referred to as Palestinians (Arabic: الفلسطينيين, al-filastiniyyin), but before that they were usually referred to as Palestinian Arabs (Arabic: العربي الفلسطيني, al-‘arabi il-filastini). During the period of the British Mandate, the term Palestinian was also used to describe the Jewish community living in Palestine. The Arabic-language newspaper Falastin (Palestine) was founded in 1911 by Palestinian Christians.”

comredg

