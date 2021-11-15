MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Settlers vandalise Palestinian cars, property in Al-BirehMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 15, 2021 add comment 4 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest So stating facts is now anti-semitism? lol Is it anti-k1ke to call Israel an Apartheid state like HRW does? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Women invasively examined at Doha airport sue Qatar in Australia The author comredg you might also like Re: Wielding fresh leverage, Iran to play hardball at nuclear talks Re: Game developers behind ‘Call of Duty’ apologise over Islamophobic content – Middle East Monitor Re: Pakistan reiterates call for US to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets Re: Settlers vandalise Palestinian cars, property in Al-Bireh Re: Tlaib calls on US to stop enabling Israel to kill Palestinian children Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email