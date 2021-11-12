Re: Settlers, Israel army chop down Palestinian almond trees in West Bank

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Settlers, Israel army chop down Palestinian almond trees in West BankMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 12, 2021 add comment 4 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Old KaKa, muttering gibberish Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Trumid Elevates Mike Sobel to Co-CEO The author comredg you might also like Re: Israeli couple detained in Turkey to be deported Re: Turkey has discovered 60m barrels of oil in 2021 Re: Egyptians have Palestinian blood in their veins Re: Far-right French politician suggests migrants be left to freeze at Polish border Re: MEP Chris MacManus: ‘EU cannot remain silent as Israel demolishes Palestine homes’ – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email