Re: Settlers, Israel army chop down Palestinian almond trees in West Bank





Are the Russians racist when they fight the ukrainians who are the same stock genetically the same? You throw the word racist around and it is not reflective of the true situation. This is a war between two countries. And the war started in 1948 when do Jewish agency accepted a very small Israel in the partition plan of the United Nations and the Arabs rejected the plan. All of Israel’s neighbors attacked her, including the Arab Legion of very organized Army and even some countries that did not border Israel like Libya and Iraq sent troops. The world’s newspapers gave Israel two weeks before she would be defeated and by a miracle Israel survived. So you see the Arabs cause their own catastrophe they could have had a huge country but they wanted it all and they got nothing





Source link