Re: Settler groups prepare to raid Al-Aqsa during Jewish holidays





Why only kick the extremists out of Israel? Should not extremist Islamists be kicked out of Gaza, areas A and B of the Wet Bank and Area C of Judea and Samaria?

Of course this would mean that about two out of every three Palestinians would be kicked out of Gaza and the West Bank compared to about 200 to 300 extremist Jews in Judea and Samaria and Israel and several hundred extremist Arabs in Israel.

Of course this begs the question who is going to arrest, prosecute and deport them? Who is going to deport 3.5 million Palestinians and who would take them?

You might think this is hyperbole on my part but read The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR) December 13, 2022 report, showing the majority of Palestinians desire a new intifada and support setting up armed groups like the lions den. The PSR summary states:

“The findings of the current quarter also indicate a significant decline in the level of support for the two-state solution accompanied by a significant rise in the percentage of those who think this solution is no longer feasible or possible due to settlement expansion. This change is not accompanied by an increase in the percentage of those who support the one-state solution in which Palestinians and Israeli Jews enjoy equal rights. To the contrary, support in the current quarter for this one-state solution has also dropped. These findings point to the possibility that the change in attitudes toward the political settlement with Israel reflects a hardening of public attitudes signifying less willingness to compromise. This hardening of attitudes can also be seen in the significant rise in support, in the West Bank, for a return to armed intifada. Furthermore, findings show a significant decrease, in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, in the percentage of those who view positively Israeli-Palestinian confidence building measures. On top of that, more than 70% of the public support the idea of forming armed groups such as the “Lions’ Den,” and only one in ten says the PA has the right to arrest members of these groups or disarm them.





