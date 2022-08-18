Re: 'Seriously flawed' definition of anti-Semitism must be dropped, says Jewish coalition

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: 'Seriously flawed' definition of anti-Semitism must be dropped, says Jewish coalitionMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 18, 2022 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest No cites…No calculations…No value…No thanks… Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Interior Announces Availability of Tribal Broadband Grant Funding next article Liz Cheney says will mull over White House run The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel, Turkiye announce normalisation agreement, return of ambassadors Re: EU delegation in Gaza meets Palestinians wounded in latest Israel strikes Re: EU delegation in Gaza meets Palestinians wounded in latest Israel strikes Re: Children dying in Syria as a result of child marriages Re: Israel, Turkiye announce normalisation agreement, return of ambassadors Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email