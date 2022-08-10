MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: 'Seriously flawed' definition of anti-Semitism must be dropped, says Jewish coalitionMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 10, 2022 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Been reading Mein Kampf I see Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article US uncovers Iran ‘plot’ to kill ex-White House adviser John Bolton next article Iran Offered To Pay $300,000 To Kill Ex-White House Official, Says US The author comredg you might also like Re: Hundreds of Israelis storm Al-Aqsa complex amid Gaza attacks Re: Why is the abandonment of Palestine justified by using Iran as a pretext? Re: 'Seriously flawed' definition of anti-Semitism must be dropped, says Jewish coalition Re: Kuwait calls for including Israel in the no nuclear weapons pact Re: France: TV channel censors journalist calling out Israel’s bombing of Gaza – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email