Re: Scholars of anti-Semitism defend UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine against pro-Israel onslaught 





As Friedman said. Israel has three choices: Two state solution, a one state (which would not be a Jewish state) or A Mess, for which read Apartheid. The Two State solution despite heroic efforts to keep the fiction alive is about to be laid to rest because Israel clearly had no intention of honouring the two state solution but using it as a cover to steal land.That leaves One State or Apartheid.

You seem to be advocating N*zi style population displacements. You will not make any friends and sure fire earn Israel pariah status. No one will want to touch you..





