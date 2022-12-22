Re: Scholars of anti-Semitism defend UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine against pro-Israel onslaught 





Front page advertisements on Oakland Tribune (CA) – 2 days running – January 26th and 27th, 1916.

January 26th, 1916, page 1:

The President of the United States: 6,000,000 Starving, Homeless, People

January 27th, 1916:

Why should the President, by proclamation to the people of the nation, fix upon January 27th as the day for contributing towards the relief of over six million Jews located in the Far Eastern War Zone?

What exactly did they want the president of the US to do is not clear but what they most certainly wanted was Palestine – and only as a place from where to conquer and occupy the region from the Nile to the Euphrates. It is interesting that they kept mentioning the six million figure and then after WWII, they said that was how many Jews died, 6 million. That front page announcement was all about Palestine and today a bunch of lily white European Jews who were completely alien to the Middle East have conquered and occupied Palestine.





Source link