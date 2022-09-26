MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Saudi women's football team draws in first international at homeMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 26, 2022 add comment 3 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Fine, I am simply saying I wasn’t making a point, simply asking a question Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Saudi women's football team draws in first international at home next article Hillary Clinton loses to Kim Kardashian in law test The author comredg you might also like Re: Saudi women's football team draws in first international at home Re: Zelenskyy shocked by Israel’s failure to support Ukraine with weapons – Middle East Monitor Re: Video proof that Shireen Abu Akleh was targeted by Israel, researchers say Re: Blog: Chile's Boric wasted an opportunity for Palestine at the UN General Assembly Re: Israeli minister says PM Lapid uses UN speech for electoral gains Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email