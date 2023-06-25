Re: Saudi-Iran thaw improves Hajj services for Iran pilgrims





No more to Imperial “Divide and Rule” tactics. Read:

Bold gambits on the West Asian chessboard

By Pepe Escobar

May 10, 2023:- “The Cradle” — West Asia is a region that is currently experiencing a great deal of geopolitical activity. Recent diplomatic efforts, initiated by Russia and overseen by China, secured a long-elusive Iranian and Saudi Arabian rapprochement, while Syria’s return to the Arab League has been welcomed with great fanfare. The diplomatic flurry signals a shift away from the Imperial “Divide and Rule” tactics that have been used for decades to create national, tribal, and sectarian rifts throughout this strategic region…

https://thecradle.Co/article-view/24623/bold-gambits-on-the-west-asian-chessboard





