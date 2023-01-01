Re: Saudi imprisons ex-public security head for 25 years for corruption, group says

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Saudi imprisons ex-public security head for 25 years for corruption, group saysMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 1, 2023 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest It is the “Everyone is included” in prosecutions for corruption, now this is what makes it fulfilling for everyone. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China seeks course correction in US ties but will fight ‘all forms of hegemony’, top diplomat Wang Yi says next article Do You Have News to Share? Get It Published. The author comredg you might also like Re: Yemen: Despite truce, Saudi-led coalition killed, injured 900 civilians since April Re: UN passes resolution to seek ICJ opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestine Re: UN passes resolution to seek ICJ opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestine Re: UN passes resolution to seek ICJ opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestine Re: Turkish, French foreign ministers discuss terrorist propaganda against Ankara Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email