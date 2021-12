So far we haven’t seen any missiles. If they have some, it won’t make that much difference. Saudis with coalition of 17 countries backed by 3 superpowers failed to defeat Houthis, after seven years and spending 1.5 trillion. What would couple of missiles could change?!

NATO had all sorts of missiles and weapons. What could they do in the region in last 20 years? Taliban bicycle riders kicked them out.





