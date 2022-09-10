Re: Saudi Arabia’s power and global influence are wasted on one man – Middle East Monitor





You don’t understand what democracy is therefore you make false claims about your failed democracy attempts to wrongly juxtapose it to autocracy. There is no “Western “ nation that sees your miserably flawed system as a democracy. As for Arabs struggling to break from an autocratic system and allow dissent, that isn’t by any choice of theirs either. People don’t consciously choose to follow an autocratic leader like Trump or a liberal Democratic one like Biden. It’s their personally level of insecurity that determines how they feel politically. Poor Arab communities feel unsafe and choose dictatorship. The victims of the Ukrainian war will vote for hard right autocrats for decades. Liberal democracy is something that comes to developed nations that adopt humanist ideology. Israel is still fighting off humanism to save a bigoted ethnocentric cult.





