Re: Saudi Arabia: 'No normalisation with Israel without Palestine state'





Who is normalizing with the European Jews in Palestine?

1. Egypt: after 1973, the European Jews understood that there was no way for them to expect to remain in Palestine if Egypt was not removed from the equation – and therefore they made an arrangement for the US to pay billions of dollars to Egypt as bribe money to make peace with the Jews.

2. Jordan made peace with the Jews in exchange for billions of US dollars as bribe money. For the Jews, it was worth it to pay Jordan the billions of dollars to make them feel secure, besides, the money being paid to Jordan comes from the American taxpayers.

3. Morocco: 96% of the people of Morocco objected to normalization with the European Jews and thousands of them poured out to the streets to protest against it and the King unleashed his police force on them. But to this day, the Moroccans have not stopped protesting.

4. Bahrain area size = 293.4 mi², population = 1.7 million, 70% = Shia Muslims are ruled with an iron fist by Sunni Muslim minority and the Kingdom was created by the West and they are very obedient to the West but there was no way the population would have consented to normalization.

5. Sudan was promised that the Jews and America would consent to remove it from the terrorist if Sudan agrees to normalize with the Jews. Imagine what an insult that is to Muslims that Western people are telling them they can put them on terrorist list if they want and they can remove them from the terrorist list if they want, they make the decision who is the terrorist and who is not.





