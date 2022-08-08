MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza- calls for protection of civiliansMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 8, 2022 add comment 25 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest And I just wonder why, since the Jews every day say America is anti-Semitic. Stupidity has no limits. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article US Senate passes sweeping climate and health plan, in major victory for Biden next article US Senate passes sweeping climate and health plan, in major victory for Biden The author comredg you might also like Re: Hundreds of Israelis storm Al-Aqsa complex amid Gaza attacks Re: Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza- calls for protection of civilians Re: Ten killed, including 4 children in two Israel strikes in Gaza Re: Hundreds of Israelis storm Al-Aqsa complex amid Gaza attacks Re: Hundreds of Israelis storm Al-Aqsa complex amid Gaza attacks Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email