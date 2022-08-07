Re: Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza- calls for protection of civilians





and they are the most hated and the most expelled.

Here is only a partial list of the expulsions of European Jews:

Austria …………… 1394 1510 1559 1571 1593 1669 1670 1843

Bavaria…………… 1276 1446 1551 1815 1919

Belgium…………….1370

England………….. 1290

France……………. 1882 1306 1322 1394 1453

Germany…………. 1182 1349 1394 1615

Hungary…………… 1349 1360 1582

Italy………………… 855 1485 1492

Lithuania………….. 1495 1656 1753

Mainz……………… 1012 1438 1462 1483

Naples……………. 1497 1541 1553

Netherlands……… 1442 1444 1582

Poland……………. 1648

Portugal…………… 1919

Prague……………. 1557 1561 1744

Prussia…………… 1510 1843

Russia……………. 1654 1727 1740 1772 1804 1808 1853 1891

Slovakia……..…… 1380 1744

Spain……………… 1492

Strasbourg………. 1388 1514

Switzerland………. 1348

Ukraine……………. 1616 1648

Warsaw……………. 1484 1775





Source link