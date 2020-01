Re: Russia’s role in Syria is sinister; it’s an occupier with an iron grip





Russia wants to be a ‘player’ on the World’s stage

They have their port on the Mediterranean and an airfield close by … So they are content with those … eh?

Rebuilding Syria is a bonus for the Russian oligarchs but they need REAL Money 💰 … and whose got enough for that?

Russia will depart as soon as they’ve sucked the $$$ from Syria … not before!

Russia is a ‘pay for slay’ warrior … hello?





Source link