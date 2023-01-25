MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Russia slams NATO chief’s response to burning copy of Holy Qur’an in Sweden – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 25, 2023 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest A tremendously intelligent and straight talking servant of the Russian Federation’s people Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Back-to-school culture shock for mainland Chinese students resuming face-to-face classes in Hong Kong after 3 years next article US Supreme Court to hear lawsuit accusing YouTube of complicity in 2015 Paris attacks The author comredg you might also like Re: Extremist Danish politician burns the Quran in Sweden Re: It is anti-Semitic to call Israel ‘apartheid’, says EU – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel Netanyahu says his government will not allow Palestinians to build in Area C Re: Judge unexpectedly resumes frozen Beirut blast investigation Re: Judge unexpectedly resumes frozen Beirut blast investigation Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email