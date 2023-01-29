Re: Russia slams NATO chief’s response to burning copy of Holy Qur’an in Sweden  – Middle East Monitor





Presumably we needn’t know what Stolterburg said before condemning it.

It takes truly Russian chutzpah to condemn NATO representatives for this when the Russian Federation probably encouraged the event. Chang Frick, “a far-Right journalist with links to the Kremlin organised the Quran-burning stunt”. He paid the administrative fee for the demonstration.

It looks very much as if the FSB was connected.

In addition, given Russia’s long – continuing – history of helping the Russian Orthodox Church to discriminate against and persecute other versions of christianity and its own record with dissidents any claims it makes about religious toleration are hypocritical.





