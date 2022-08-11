Re: Russia: Israel PM disregards the lives of Palestinians

close
Russia: Israel PM disregards the lives of Palestinians

Russia today is just like Nazi Germany in the 1940s, with rape, murder, ethnic cleansing, war crimes, genocide, etc.,
where the whole world should condemn & isolate Russia for “disregarding the lives of” Ukraine’s civilians,
and
The whole world should condemn & isolate Islamic Jihadists, like Hezbollah, Hamas, PIJ, etc., for
[a] – for “disregarding the lives of Palestinian” civilians, by using human-shields, and
[b] – targeting the peaceful civilians of the Jewish State of Israel, which forces Israeli self-defense responses
against such Jihadist militants, even if some Gaza civilians are killed in the process.



