Re: Rushing to support the ‘ugly, extremist face of Israel’ does not defend ‘free speech’ – Middle East Monitor





You are in denial that the Jewsiah state of Israel is an apartheid state but that is not true; it is an apartheid

state and one does not need a legal ruling to confirm that !! ; however, from what I have read the ICC will give you a

verdict on that one !!

You seem to have forgotten that the acquisition of territory by bellicose means is illegal ; in other words

racist Jewish Israel has to withdraw from all of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

You also seem to have forgotten that the Palestinians have a 4,000 year history and they existed

beforte the invention of the Jews.

Regarding “free speech” what are you trying to prove?

The Israeli ambassador is nothing more than a liar and represents the vile state of Jewish Israel.

How can one call and insist on “free speech” given by such a representative as Hotovely who’s country

violates Human Rights Law and International Law on a daily basis?

Why should democratic England invite a sample of the dregs of society to give a talk !!

Would the Jews of Germany during the 1930s have given the same privilege to your AH ?.

Furthermore, why are ylou wringing your hands in anguish over anti-Semitism?

When the shoe is on the other foot you have the nerve to cry “double standards” !!





