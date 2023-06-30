Re: Riots after French police 'execute' Algerian boy





Yes … the details are sketchy

The boy was shot dead clearly … what prompted the police to shoot is unknown to me … but it appears to be a senseless shooting

Those rioting are muslims who ‘feel’ they’re 2nd class citizens … who are feeling disrespected / discriminated / marginalized

They see ‘whitey’ as the ‘real’ Frenchman … but these muslims fail to look at themselves in the mirror … full stop

The muslims are OVERWHELMINGLY ‘believers’ in Islam / have not assimilated culturally / maintain their ‘superiority’ by not assimilating / rejecting France’s ‘laicite’

Get it?

This is a critical tipping point … eh?

Where will it go next?

Anyone?





Source link