Re: Reporters Without Borders: 'Iraq, Syria at the forefront of countries killing journalists'

Ari Shavit – Haaretz – March 4, 2003
In the course of the past year, a new belief has emerged in the town: the belief in war against Iraq. That ardent faith was disseminated by a small group of 25 or 30 neoconservatives, almost all of them Jewish, almost all of them intellectuals, people who are mutual friends and cultivate one another and are convinced that political ideas are a major driving force of history.
Alan Dershowtiz – Frederick Kagan – Bill Kristol – Henry Kissinger Charles Krauthammer – Irving Kristol – Bret Stephens – James Schlesinger Daniel Pipes – John Podhoretz – Danielle Pletka Joshua Bolten -David Frum – Kimberly Kagan – David Wurmser Norman Podhoretz -Donald Kagan – Paul Wolfowitz – Douglas Feith Richard Perle – Marc Grossman – Robert Kagan – Dov Zakheim Scooter Libby – Eliot Cohen – Stephen Bryen – Elliot Abrams