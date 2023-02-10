MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Report: US warns Israel against handing the West Bank to Bezalel SmotrichMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 10, 2023 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Biden’s presidency is is thing of the past. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House and Fox Corp at odds over Biden Super Bowl interview next article Re: Report: US warns Israel against handing the West Bank to Bezalel Smotrich The author comredg you might also like Re: IDF Chief of Staff makes secret visit to Bahrain Re: Report: US warns Israel against handing the West Bank to Bezalel Smotrich Re: CIA director compares rising violence in Palestine to Second Intifada Re: The EU uses the 'two-state' framework to evade acknowledgement of Israeli apartheid Re: Hamas hails ICJ for voting over illegality of Israel occupation Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email