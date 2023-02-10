MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Report: US warns Israel against handing the West Bank to Bezalel SmotrichMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 10, 2023 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Biden’s presidency is is thing of the past. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Report: US warns Israel against handing the West Bank to Bezalel Smotrich next article Fox ‘Cancelled’ Annual Super Bowl Interview With Biden, White House Announces The author comredg you might also like Re: IDF Chief of Staff makes secret visit to Bahrain Re: Report: US warns Israel against handing the West Bank to Bezalel Smotrich Re: CIA director compares rising violence in Palestine to Second Intifada Re: The EU uses the 'two-state' framework to evade acknowledgement of Israeli apartheid Re: Hamas hails ICJ for voting over illegality of Israel occupation Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email