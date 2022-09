The OIC / Erdogan wants to silence those who dispute the tenets of Islam or heap scorn on the warlord Muhammad … who dispute the ‘sacredness’ of the Koran / Hadith … full stop

Islamophobia is a fake cause … phony

Of course, there are those who are prejudiced against muslims or Islam … for good or bad reasons

BUT … silencing those who dispute Islam’s beliefs et al is against Western free speech

Avoid the 3 D’s:

Delegitimization

Demonization

Double Standards

