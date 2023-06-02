Re: Report: Private security firm G4S to divest from Israel

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Report: Private security firm G4S to divest from IsraelMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 2, 2023 add comment 27 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Ok … so what? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article CIA Director William Burns made secret visit to China next article MLB Legend Eyeing US Senate Seat, Could Give GOP First Victory in Decades The author comredg you might also like Re: Iran uranium capable of making 3 to 5 nuclear bombs: ex-Israel official Re: Israeli forces shoot Palestinian toddler in the head Re: Israeli settlers shoot at Palestinians and burn property Re: Foreign Affairs magazine: Israel apartheid and Jewish supremacy – Part Two Re: Israeli forces shoot Palestinian toddler in the head Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email