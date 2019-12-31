Re: Report: Palestine Archbishop Atallah Hanna poisoned in Jerusalem





You are making a mistake by challenging my knowledge.

Being a Jew is about how one ‘feels’. An accident of birth is no guarantee of a racial identity. My brother is a religious Jew, but not a Zionist. He is probably more English than you are.

I am English by birth, but see myself as British. I am too cosmopolitan to be English.

Reference to a Jewish homeland do not exist because the world was a very different place 3000 years ago. They were Hebrews then and Jerusalem was the spiritual as well as physical home of the Hedrews. The Hebrew homeland includes Judea and Sumeria and stretched as far as the east of the river Jordan. The first diaspora was via the Babylonians which is where the expression ‘next year in Jerusalem ‘ comes from. Ref. The last page of the passover Hagadah.

The secular doctrine of the state of Israel was the brainchild of Ben-Gurion. A land of all religions, which it is.

You are confusing the blatant racism of the indigenous Arabs who, before 1948, did not want European Jews in Palestine. To the Arabs, white Jews were the wrong colour.

Finally, I must stress that I have no issues with Arabs or any other race. I am, afterall, a citizen of the world. I do have a problem with English left-wing middle-class twits who think they know more than I do.





