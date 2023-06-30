Re: Report: Israel escalations in West Bank cast shadow on ties with Arab world





One has to hold one’s nose when dealing with others … hello?

Even brothers don’t agree with one another … hello?

Relations between states is based on necessity … what can YOU do for me … eh? It’s transactional … full stop

The end result is what’s important … trade / prosperity / growth

The pals are finished … they have no value! Just like the Rohingya or the Uyghurs … among other losers

The difference is that Jews / Zionists / Israelis are involved and that brings up the Jewish question … eh?

The Jews are the ‘N word’ of the World … hello?

Christian / Muslim hatred against the Jews is written into their so-called ‘holy books’ … it can never disappear until they’re both debunked … eh? It’s a nice fairy tale that life is everlasting in some ‘paradise’ but the truth is: NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE … eh?

Enjoy your day … I mean it! lol





