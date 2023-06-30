Re: Report: Israel escalations in West Bank cast shadow on ties with Arab world

In the old days when you arrived in Palestine beginning in 1882,
you used to tell the world that you were the Hebrews who were
kicked out by the Romans and therefore they had the right to go
back home to where you were driven out from. We have always known
that it was a disgusting lie because the European Jews look like
the rest of the Europeans but totally different from the people of
the Middle East. Therefore, your European faces are enough to
tell us who you are. But today there is no room for doubt who the
European Jews are because their own DNA confirms that they are
100% European. DNA cannot be disputed and therefore you’re stuck
with being humiliated from here to eternity unless you apologize
for creating a fiction about your ancestry. The eight million
Jews in Palestine are there protected by the forces of the western
powers. Therefore, you are just a bunch of parasites who are there
for feeding yourselves from Arabic resources.