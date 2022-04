Re: Report: Iran sent Israel images, maps of Israeli nuclear weapons stores





Now that’s funny … lol

There’s a difference between ‘thinking’ you know and knowing!

The Iranians haven’t been able to do anything but ‘threaten’ the Jewish State … full stop

‘sticks and stones’ schoolyard bs

Those that do can … those that threaten can’t

The Jews / Zionists / Israelis have the 8th largest Nuclear arsenal on Planet Earth … on subs / missiles / aircraft

They don’t need to boast …

The ‘big one’ is coming …

No apologies





Source link