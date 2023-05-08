Re: Remembering the Russia-Turkiye war in 1877 and the Ottoman loss of the Balkan





i’m not a religious person but i have a massive respect for the Muslim community. i grew up in a very racist catholic country and was constantly told not to associate with them cause they are violent and dangerous. I’m glad that i was always set on deciding for my own experience cause when i spoke to them they showed me that they are nothing but respectful and kind people. It’s sad to see how they are treated, hopefully it will improve in the future. living todays world its irrelevent.. where u from.. very importrnt who u are.. who u like who suports.. Plastina Cuba Venuzuvela Afgansitan Turkiye.Pakistan, rst can goto hæ@ll





Source link