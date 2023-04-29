Re: Remembering the Russia-Turkiye war in 1877 and the Ottoman loss of the Balkan

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Remembering the Russia-Turkiye war in 1877 and the Ottoman loss of the BalkanMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on April 29, 2023 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest What’s your ethnic background Ukraine GF? Can you answer without lying or evading like cowardly Slayer? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Angelina Jolie & Son Maddox, 21, Leave Washington D.C. After White House Visit: Photos next article North Korea: Kim Jong-un sister says Joe Biden is ‘in his dotage’ as she criticises nuclear pact The author comredg you might also like Re: 'Constant fear': war shakes Sudan, despite truce pledges Re: Iran says there was no school poisoning, blames foreign 'enemies' Re: Proposed speech for the President of the European Commission on Nakba Day Re: France: Pro-Israel students disturb lecture by Palestine activist Re: Arab League welcomes Oslo Municipality's ban on import of Israeli settlement products Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email