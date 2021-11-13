Re: Remembering the Great Famine of Mount Lebanon (1914-1918)





Not Lebanon, Mount Lebanon.

‘Around 200,000 people starved to death at a time when the population of Mount Lebanon was estimated to be 400,000 people. The Mount Lebanon famine caused one of the highest fatality rates by population during World War I, alongside the Armenian Genocide, Assyrian Genocide and Greek Genocide.

Bodies were piled in the streets and people were reported to be eating street animals. Some people were said to have resorted to cannibalism.

Soup kitchens were set up but had little effect in relieving the starving population. The Lebanese community in Egypt funded the shipping of food supplies to the Lebanese mainland through Arwad.

This assistance was delivered to the Maronite patriarchate who distributed it to the populace through its convents.

On 26 May 1916, Gibran Khalil Gibran wrote a letter to Mary Haskell that reads: “The famine in Mount Lebanon has been planned and instigated by the Turkish government. Already 80,000 have succumbed to starvation and thousands are dying every single day. The same process happened with the Christian Armenians and applied to the Christians in Mount Lebanon.” Gibran dedicated a poem named “Dead Are My People” to the fallen of the famine.

Tawfiq Yusuf ‘Awwad’s landmark full-length novel Al-Raghif (The loaf) is set in the impoverished mountain village of Saqiyat al-Misk during World War I. In the novel, ‘Awwad describes scenes from the great famine:

‘There was a woman, lying on her back, covered with lice. An infant with huge eyes was hanging to her

naked breast. One of the men pushed her with his foot and waited… Tom bit his fingers and stepped forward. The woman’s head was tipped back and her hair was sparse. From her bosom jutted out a scratched and battered breast that the infant kneaded with his tiny hands and squeezed

with his lips, then gave up and cried.

— Tawfiq Yusuf ‘Awwad, Al-Raghif (1939)





