“What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.

Some men (mullahs), you just can’t reach.”

This failure has reached a logical end in the Iran Nuke Issue ….

It’s not a matter of: “he said … she said”

It’s not a matter of: the Algiers Accords

It’s not a matter of: Hostages or Sanctions

It’s a matter of a Clash of Civilizations … full stop

I know which side I’m on … and I have ‘no pity’ for the vile revolutionary Mullahs

👎





