Re: Remembering Crusader cannibalism in Syria





The people of the Middle East never met the European Jews ever until 1882 when a bunch of white Europeans arrived claiming that they were the precious Israelite returning home. In 1939 according to the American Jewish committee records, 97% of the Jews of the world were the Ashkenazi and only 2% were combined Jews of the Middle East including Iran and Turkey. Do you want tell us which Jews exactly was he inviting? There is absolutely no reason for the people of the Middle East to like the European Jews who were already extremely hated back home where they lived. They are the most hated people in the planet.

https://bit.lyY/1939-world-Jewish-population





Source link